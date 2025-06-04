A Nigerian man has made public his conversation on WhatsApp with his former girlfriend, who requested a phone

He said she pleaded with him to get her a phone after her new boyfriend collected the phone he had given her

Mixed reactions trailed the chat, with many people advising him not to listen to her, while others disagreed

A young man, @hamzy734, has elicited mixed reactions on TikTok after posting his WhatsApp chat with his former girlfriend, who wants him to get her another phone.

According to him, she needs another phone as her new boyfriend had taken back the one he had given her.

A man says his ex-girlfriend begged him to get her another phone. Photo Credit: @hamzy734

Source: TikTok

In the released chat, he replied to his ex, reminding her about how she gave out the phone he had bought for her then because someone else got her something better.

She apologised for her past mistake and admitted to being foolish. The young man said buying her a phone would imply he wants her back, and he doesn't desire that.

"For me to buy phone for you now...that means I want to date you back...and I don't think it can work even if I haven't move on," one of his responses to her read.

Despite making a decision, he asked netizens if he should still buy her the phone.

A man tells his former girlfriend he can't buy her another phone. Photo Credit: @hamzy734

Source: TikTok

Read their chat in the video below:

People give the young man advice

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the young man's post below:

Big——TIFEH❤️🌹🥰 said:

"If u still like her date her fr 2 or 3 month nd dnt buy her d phone watch her atitude if she has really changed then u can conclude I come in peace."

Yidas🎀 said:

"Don't even try to buy it for her cause she didn't appreciate the little u did for her then and now she's expecting u to buy it again My gender are so tricky u fit buy am make she later block u don't let any girl take u for granted or use u for who u ar."

Emirate 🍀 said:

"She don realize her mistake just forgive her and buy it for her, but she no try shall."

unknown_💆🏿‍♂️🪐🦅 said:

"My own advice be say make she fine half and you go fine half so na you go collect the money from her then block her use the money carry os life goes on."

ꨄ BIG BABY👩🦋❤️ said:

"What she did is not cool buh at some point it’s best to show maturity..Don’t listen to what the guys in the cs are saying. Or maybe she should look for half payment, assist her with the rest then block her frm having access to you. That way you showed maturity."

Enny ekye said:

"Hmmmm🤔 this one deep…. Bro Shey make I advice you no try buy am cos na bcos of phone she Dey act like person wey don realize her mistake if you buy her the phone now she go think say you be dodoyo… so pls spend the money yourself or you fit give me sha but I take God beg you no buy am ooo🧏‍♀️🧏‍♀️😂."

👂may 30th🦾 said:

"Brr abeg if den dey share button phone for your area no even try too collect am for the gal talk less of getting her phone."

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a lady had received an embarrassing reply after begging her former boyfriend for money.

Lady begs her ex for accommodation assistance

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian lady had shared her ex-boyfriend's response after she begged him to assist her with a place to stay in Owerri.

Her former boyfriend replied with a voice note on WhatsApp, explaining that his house was hers. The man said she could come so long as she didn't come with friends.

"We date men here not boys…Na una know why una dey keep una ex as enemies ohh, I dey bill and ask all of them for help anytime I need it after all they don enter me before," the lady bragged.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng