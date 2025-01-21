Mixed reactions have trailed a Nigerian lady's WhatsApp chats with her former boyfriend after she posted their conversation online

The lady told her ex-boyfriend she would be heading to Owerri to sort out an issue in school and begged if she could stay at his place temporarily

The way their conversation went angered internet users, with some people sharing what they did to their exes

A Nigerian lady, @toohighforsomeshit, has bragged about her ex-boyfriend after he agreed to let her stay at his house temporarily.

In a post on TikTok, the lady showed her followers her WhatsApp chats with her ex-boyfriend, whom she begged to allow her to stay at his place while she sorted a school issue in Owerri.

According to @toohighforsomeshit, she did not want to waste money on a hotel room. In response, her ex faulted her for chatting with him about it in that manner and agreed to help her.

He replied with a voice note, explaining that his house was hers. The man said she could come so long as she didn't come with friends.

He added that he was not in town and that his gateman had travelled for Christmas but would still help her.

"We date men here not boys…Na una know why una dey keep una ex as enemies ohh, I dey bill and ask all of them for help anytime I need it after all they don enter me before," the lady bragged online.

People react to the lady's released chats

Maryjane 🫶🏾🥰🦋 said:

"Na una be the ex when them dey post say una still dey disturb their man😂😂 I don’t block an ex but I no fit ask u for anything 🥺pride wear me turtleneck."

Chy Chy said:

"Hope when your bf chats his ex and requests to stay at hers, and she gives the same reply, you won't get angry."

KARA said:

"Imagine my boyfriend telling his Ex that his house is her house, she can stay a year and forever and she is his Baby. MEN will stain your black dress sef with bleach."

Tilda Love💕😘💕 said:

"Reason why my girlfriend advise me to block my ex I told her nooo since December na so I dey cash out from him hand beside he chop me before."

Thomas said:

"This post don answer the current boyfriend questions 😂 you go delete this post soon 💯 you go see am."

hoppy said:

"This kin ex scares oo, ah beg watin be he genotype."

Mmeso 🦋 said:

"I don't care, once we are done we are done.... we are cool but I don't need anything from you again."

Cassa240 said:

"If he has money genotype shouldn't stop people ooh, jst do gain selection.. I made that mistake before now, my ex is married before I knew about that."

