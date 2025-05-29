A lady has called out a wealthy man for neglecting his wives and children, including his son, who earns a living as a POS operator

According to the lady, the man owns over 30 fuel stations and shopping complexes, but had sacked some of his children who had worked for him without any justification

The lady's story elicited mixed reactions, with some internet users questioning the man's source of wealth

A wealthy man has been called out on X (formerly Twitter) for mistreating his wives and children.

A lady, with the handle @d_LegalEagle,

This life ehn.

I'm at my "uncle's" filling station: one of over 30 he owns.

Yet his son hustles outside at the POS under the scorching sun.

How does a man have so much wealth, yet his wives and children live in lack?

The day he dies, some of us might dance, not mourn.

Allahu akbar!

Imagine POS fa.

He'd arbitrarily sack the ones who work with him without justification.

There was a time he fought with one of his daughters. He locked her shop and seized her cars.

She begged and begged

He doesn't even sponsor their education. He sometimes gives them jobs at his station and then he'd sack them.

He has shopping complexes at Lagos island but his wife's shop there is as small as toilet. He even wanted to evict her if not for my intervention.

See her tweet below:

Netizens react to lady's story

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the lady's story below:

@NurdeanO said:

"I hope your uncle is not YTK Petroleum?

"It's either the owner of that one got his money from some spiritual means or he is an arungún."

@IsiakaW40594517 said:

"We have a few old money's like that, they have the wealth but their family live in wants many of them are not educated."

@kaytiki said:

"I guess the source of his wealth should be questioned.

"There is a clause!!!

"If he helps/ supports family members, wealth may run dry.

"E dey happen well."

@lollylarry1 said:

"Is it that he doesn't give them at all or he has been giving them and they are just about collecting from him without making effort to work and make money too?"

@mamatii001 said:

"Dont blame. That might be an instruction from the source of his wealth."

@ronkecarew said:

"Hnmmm, would have wanted to talk extensively about this but ogiri leti. May Allah grant us Rizk with Barakah.. I know one that has so much but all His Children were in serious poverty till He passed on, they had some break through after His death, not from His money though ..Oluwa ko ma sowa."

