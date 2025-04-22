A Nigerian man is looking for his former girlfriend years after he denied putting her in a family way

The man's colleague, who shared his plight on social media, narrated how he continued to experience misfortunes years after denying his ex's pregnancy

The man's story has elicited mixed reactions on social media, with some netizens sharing a similar experience they have heard of

Years after denying being responsible for his ex-girlfriend's pregnancy, a Nigerian man is now searching for her after experiencing misfortunes in life.

Oluwanishola Akeju, who claimed to be the man's colleague, shared his story on Facebook, noting that his acquaintance denied the pregnancy and left Lagos for Akure.

A man searches for his former girlfriend, whose pregnancy he denied. Stock photos. Posed by models. Photo Credit: Robin Gentry, Igor Alecsander

Source: Getty Images

Man's misfortunes after denying pregnancy

Years after denying the pregnancy, Oluwanishola said his colleague has been in two marriages, with both ending due to unexplained circumstances.

Find the stories that matter to you – faster. Use our new search tool: Click to search!

According to Oluwanishola, his colleague's first marriage produced no offspring, with his wife dying after three years.

When he remarried, the lady had no child for six years, but surprisingly delivered twins for another man after they parted ways.

Oluwanishola noted that his colleague now wants the forgiveness of his ex-girlfriend and the rejected child. Oluwanishola wrote:

"A colleague of mine impregnated a girl years ago. He denied the pregnancy and he moved to Lagos, from Akure.

"Got married. Lost his wife after 3 years. No child. Remarried. After 6 years of no child, he and his wife went there separate ways. The woman who left him got pregnant after seeing another man, gave birth to twins.

"Now he wants forgiveness and the child with the woman in Akure. Baby all grown.

"He is on the matter now!

"You can’t go scot free after breaking people. Never!"

A man is looking for his former girlfriend years after he denied impregnating her. Stock photos. Posed by models. Photo Credit: Robin Gentry, Vladimir Vladimirov

Source: Getty Images

Reactions trail man's predicament

Matesun Ayokunle said:

"I know of someone with this exact story but from Ekiti.

"He was even the one who disflower the lady but denied d pregnancy the lady self refused to marry.

"Nemesis also caught up on him.

"Not everyone can be cheated.

"Some people get strong destiny.

"God is watching at all time."

Ochiwu Lydia said:

"If all these had not happened would he have repented? Karma might take long but certainly, it will catch up with you or (your innocent unborn generation( for those who boast of doing evul and not getting the repercussion)."

May Ebute said:

"What if the child is not his? What if it is not karma for his actions but man has been shooting blanks? Has he gone for a DNA to be sure the child is his? After all, there are many other men who did exactly what he did but they are happily married with kids.''

Olanike Omotolani said:

"You know, one reason why you shouldn't depend on your own understanding isn't because of today, but what will happen in the future.

"The first wife died ( suffered for someone else's sin) the second was delayed (suffered for his sin also).

"God will let allow us board motor with an unfortunate person."

George Ada said:

"When I was young my mom told me never to break a woman heart or to hurt them in any way thank God I kept to her advice and it's has helped me in life they are my best friends and I no take them for granted that why I don't joke with my wife."

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a man had shared how a mad woman accused him of impregnating her.

Man faces misfortunes years after denying pregnancy

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian lady had recounted how misfortunes befell her former boyfriend, who denied impregnating her.

On how she met her erstwhile lover, she said she was on holiday at her aunty's place where she met the man who is her neighbour. Then, in her first year at the university, they fell in love and began dating.

But after putting her in a family way, the lady said that he denied impregnating her and even threatened to arrest her.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng