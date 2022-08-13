A Nigerian lady got many talking after sharing the reason why she lost interest in a man she had fallen in love with

According to her, it was a case of love at first sight but that feeling disappeared immediately she saw the back of his phone

She laughed at the fact that the man uses an iPhone that had buttons, something that amounted to a red flag for her

A Nigerian lady has revealed how a man's phone made her lose interest in him.

In a TikTok video, the lady wrote that when she saw the man, she fell in love with him but her feelings disappeared immediately after discovering he uses an iPhone with buttons.

By her assessment, a man who uses an iPhone with buttons wasn't good for her and a red flag.

She said she found out about his phone after seeing the back of it when he raised it up while pressing it.

The lady recorded the man unbeknownst to him.

Defending herself from the backlash she received, she wrote under her post:

"Na (the man) still button iPhone user."

Mixed reactions trail the video

LONER said:

"Guy so na by who hold big phone u take dey know who get money Salobua. Wen e be say some boys dey wey dey use life savings buy 12 pro max."

hucholife said:

"I dey use 7plus but I dey see food chop 3times pass person wey dey use 3camera."

sposh6 said:

"The guy no first reason you.

"So no dey concern yourself with person matter.

"If you feel say you too get money buy give am na."

@_karljames_ said:

"See this one i swear one brother dey my side e done finished his house,he get 2 muscle Camry that e give for Uber and e never use Face ID Before."

Godwin said:

"Na by phone dem Dey do am now ?? Person fit Dey use 13 make e no see food chop."

Lady mocks phone repairer who asked her out at a club a day before

The lady had shared on TikTok a video of the man at his phone repair stand and revealed how he had asked her out at a club a day before.

According to her, he not only asked her out but sprayed money on her at the club and eventually collected her number.

She said he was faking being a rich fellow and laughed at the thought of going closer to say hi to him at work. The lady laughed throughout as she recorded the man unbeknownst to him.

