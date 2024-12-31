A Nigerian lady who just got married is happy that the man she got wedded to has the same Surname as her own

The lady's sister came online to share the story, as she showcased her ring in a video after her wedding ceremony

The video is attracting many comments from netizens, with some of them saying she wouldn't have to change her name

A Nigerian lady is overjoyed that she got married to a man who has the same surname as her own.

The woman's younger sister shared a video on TikTok to celebrate after the wedding ceremony.

The bride and her groom share the same surname, 'Afolabi'. TikTok/@biklassique.

In the video, Biklassique said her elder sister's surname 'Afolabi' and that her husband also has 'Afolabi' as his surname.

She said her elder sister went from Miss Afolabi to Mrs Afolabi. Her words:

"My elder sister got married to the love of her life @Afolabi Dolapo and she went from Miss Afolabi to Mrs Afolabi."

A lot of people who saw the video said the bride will not have the problem of changing her name on her documents.

Watch the video below:

Reactions to wedding video

@OMONIYI ELIZABETH said:

"Make una help me find OMONIYI. I no wan change the surname."

@Oladunni said:

"To us that want to change surname because our own ehn."

@WIGINFINITY said:

"If you are have my surname, u are my family, no way out."

@b_sunky said:

"My surname scatter everywhere but to see Balogun way no dey craze na by connection."

@Oyinkansola Arikeade said:

"You don’t know what God has done for you, ooo. No bank issue wit change of name. Chaii am happy for you."

@damola said:

"You don marry one of your family members you no know."

@SCENTBYBEE said:

"Please help me look for BAKARE I too like dat name I can’t let it go just like dat na why I no marry dis year."

Bride gets nice gift during her wedding

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that it was a joyful moment when two friends stormed a wedding with an unexpected gift for the bride.

In a trending clip, the bride opened the box thinking it contained a pair of shoes, but it had about N4 million in it.

The bride was surprised beyond words after she opened the box and saw the money and the written note.

