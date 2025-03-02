A Nigerian man has taken to social media to announce the sudden demise of his friend, minutes after their phone conversation

Speaking on the sad development, the devastated man said they spoke on the phone 47 minutes ago before the news of his passing got to him

He released a WhatsApp chat showing how he got wind of his friend's death after the deceased told him he had malaria

A man has mourned the demise of his friend, Balo, who passed away minutes after they spoke on the phone.

In a tweet on X, @Adamthallith told netizens he spoke with the deceased via his uncle's phone 47 minutes ago only to learn he is no more.

"Bruh 💔.

"I spoke to my friend 47mins ago on my uncle’s phone and my uncle text me now that my friend his dead.

He attached a WhatsApp chat where his uncle confirmed that the person he spoke with on the phone is dead.

"They rushed him to the hospital and the doctor has confirmed him dead," his uncle wrote.

The deceased complained about malaria

According to @Adamthallith, the deceased had complained about having malaria and he had promised to send him money, after which they bantered and laughed before he hung up.

"Bro said he has malaria and I said once I send Ramadan money malaria will go, we banter each other, laugh and I hang up to break and pray magrib, I pray finish see message say he don die."

Internet users joined the man in mourning his friend's unexpected demise.

People pray for the deceased

@mothunrayorh said:

"This Life is so fickle.

"May almighty Allah forgive his shortcomings,grant him the highest of Jannah and grant the family fortitude to bear this loss.

"Aameen."

@AminahOyeboade said:

"The next minute isn't guaranteed 💔.

"May Allah forgive his sins and grant him Al Jannah firdaus."

@TundeMalikDeji said:

"Innalillahi wainaillahi rajiun.

"This is heartbreaking and scary, wallahi.

"May Allah forgive his sins, protect him against the torment of the grave and grant him the highest rank in jannah."

@the_meemsmarket said:

"Inna lilahi wa inna illahi rajiun. May Allah forgive his shortcomings and accept his return. May Allah comfort his family."

@present_lee13 said:

"Eat, pray, try your little best and pray again.

"We're just a pencil in the hand of the creator."

@lerdhan1 said:

"Same happened to me like last month. E still dey wonder me how asarailu dey take run him own thing. So silly."

@Purebreed_ said:

"One moment we are here, the next moment we're gone. May Almighty Allah forgive his shortcomings and grant him aljanaat firdaus."

Young man mourns deceased best friend

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a young man had mourned his best friend who passed away at 22.

The heartbroken youth recounted the last moment they shared and also stated his deceased pal's last words.

While the cause of his death was not disclosed, the young man could not come to terms with the fact that he won't see his buddy anymore.

