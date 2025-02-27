A Nigerian lady has got the internet buzzing with her exciting experience five weeks into her marriage

The married lady said she can't remember the cost of data since her wedding and shared why that is so

She funnily advised people to get married now and highlighted a criterion women should look out for before saying yes to a man

Five weeks into her marriage, a Nigerian lady, Favour Ubani Endwell, has said she has forgotten the cost of data.

According to Favour, she has not subscribed to any data plan since she entered her husband's house.

Why she can't remember cost of data

In a Facebook post, the lady, who seems to be enjoying her new marriage, revealed her husband is a remote worker and buys at least 400 gigabytes of data every month.

She said she just does her wifely duties and enjoys free data. The married lady funnily advised people to get married now.

She jocularly added that women should marry remote workers. The excited wife shared a picture of herself with her husband. Her Facebook post read:

"5 weeks since I got married and I’ve forgotten the cost of data.

"I have not subscribed since I got here.

"My husband works online, so he buys at least 400 gigabyte of data monthly.

"I just do my wifely duties and enjoy free data. 😅

"Moral of the story: get married now.

"Most importantly, marry a remote worker.

"Follow me for more marital advice. 😂"

Mixed reactions trailed the married lady's post on Facebook.

Reactions trail married woman's Facebook post

Marylynda Obioha said:

"You are now reaping the fruit of your labour. Congratulations, Ma'am but no forget to share more tips including how to get remote workers husband ooooo. E be like say na to position myself more for this online space ooooh. See Post nah? Lol."

Queen Cindy said:

"You see that data part is enough reason to marry this year😂😂😂MTN data bundle wan kee person."

Rejoice Nmesoma Kelechi said:

"Na to say yes to next man that stops me.😂

"PS: must be a remote worker.😂"

Solita Marvelous Ohiwere said:

"I don't think it is everywhere for now. My data vendor sold 5GB to me for 1,200 this morning, but as of this afternoon, he told me the price has changed, it is 1,500 for 5GB now."

Nick&Nate Chronicles said:

"I can totally relate to this 😂🤣 cos for the past 6years I don't know the cost of data and the various packages all I do is connect / transfer to my phone.......doing wifely duties pays when you're with the right man 🥰🥰🥰🥰 God bless my sugar hubby for me ......"

Jessica Ireju said:

"Taking notes ✍️.

"First step is to marry a remote worker.

"Second step marry someone who is willing to share data.

"Step three stop doing independent woman and enjoy free data.

"Thank you 😊😊😊."

Lady commends husband for sponsoring her education

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a lady who graduated from the University of Benin had praised her husband for sponsoring her education.

In a video shared on TikTok, the grateful lady, who wore a sign-out shirt, ran towards her husband and jumped on him. She said:

"My husband is the best thing that ever happened to me. Thanks for sponsoring my education. BSc bagged. I pray God reward you for all you do for me."

