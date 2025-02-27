A Nigerian mum advised married men to have at least N5million in their savings account if their wives were pregnant

She also stated the amount that a married woman who was seeking to welcome a baby must have

Many who came across the woman’s post shared their thoughts on her advice, sparking debate among netizens

A Nigerian mother, Ada Ujaligwa, mentioned the amount that couples should have in their bank accounts when planning to become parents.

She stated how much the expectant woman must have and the amount that must be in the husband’s account.

She advised couples on how much they should have before becoming parents.

Source: Facebook

On her Facebook page, Ada mentioned that married men must have at least N5 million in their savings accounts if their wives are pregnant.

The woman said the money should be available in preparation for the birth.

She also said married women who were expecting to become pregnant must have N1 million in savings.

Her post read:

“As a married woman who wants to get pregnant, let there be at least 1M in your savings account that you will not touch…. As a married man whose wife is pregnant, have nothing less than 5M in your savings account in preparation for the birth.”

Woman’s advice to pregnant women sparks debate

Many who came across the woman’s post shared their thoughts on her advice, sparking debate.

She advised couples on how to prepare to become parents.

Source: Facebook

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions.

Tonia Asiki Norman-Ngeri said:

"Childbearing these days is expensive. I had my 2 children in 2022 and 2023 respectively. Ada Ujaligwa 1M na understatement o."

Nicky Bliss Ada said:

"Lol Dey no go agree with youoooooo. Na so my mama she was telling me abt marriage the last time I visited her I told her. The man should send 10 million to my acct first. Let me see if I wont consider."

Chinedu Ujunwa Emelda said:

"I no get shi shi and I have 3 kids already ewu chimoooo."

Francisca Tombia said:

"1m before marriage as a woman I support that, but you see that 5m before child birth is what I don’t support. Have sufficient savings kept aside for delivery and any complications that may arise but not specifically 5m."

Chujor Sunday Igwe said:

Nne, what do we need a minimum of 5M for? Are we paying the hospital bills of everyone in UPTH???

Omenka Somic Gladys said:

"5m? That means poor men shouldn’t give birth. Because that figure is way too much for an average Nigeria salary earner."

Onyi Sandie Iwuchukwu said:

"You are looking for trouble ma'am. I don't even know if you are being sarcastic. They will soon tell you that it's God that gives children and he will provide."

