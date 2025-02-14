A lady reacted after her mother used her bone straight wig as a scarecrow to stop birds from eating groundnut she spread outside

The lady met her wig outside and shared how she felt about what her mother did, as she posted the video

Many who came across the post shared their thoughts on the lady’s mother’s actions, stirring mixed reactions

A lady who went out returned from work was stunned to see her bone straight wig outside.

She said her mother used the wig as a scarecrow to scare away birds from eating the groundnut she spread outside.

She was stunned after seeing her bone straight wig outside. Photo: @nonye_012

In the video by @nonye_012 on TikTok, the lady shared how she felt about what her mother did.

The lady said her mother could not find a teddy bear, so she used her bone straight wig.

She jokingly expressed her intention to leave the house soon, following her mother’s unapproved use of her bone-straight wig as a scarecrow.

Her words:

"My mother is at it again. Person go come back for work see him bone straight as scarecrow, as she couldn't find the teddy bear so she used my wig. I go soon pack comot from this house."

Reaction trails video of lady's hair as scarecrow

Many who came across the post shared their thoughts on the lady’s mother’s actions, stirring mixed reactions.

Some noted that her wig was even more expensive than the groundnuts.

@Andrew Oghenefejiro said:

"Mummy nor know say them go thief the scarecrow leave the beans."

@Wealth said:

"Our mama nor really send us for house. If we like make we be odukpolorkpolor for social media."

@Shedrack ahmadu said:

"First of all you are trying by replying everyone. Mama for comot see her groundnut without the scarecrow nah that time she go know dat nah the Scarecrow need protection pass."

Demi goddess said:

"if the scarecrow could talk, him for say shame wear am mask as expensive has she be she dey watch over groundnut."

Mubilasworld said:

"It’s using the car as a platform to dry the groundnuts for me."

Amar said:

"My sister ur time don expire for that house na you no want understand."

