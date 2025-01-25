A man shared how his wife reported a co-worker to him after she felt offended by what the person did

When he visited his wife’s office, he came in contact with the co-worker and shared what he did

His post sparked debate on social media after he narrated how his wife confronted him over his reactions

A man sparked debate on social media after he shared his unexpected reaction to what his wife told him.

He said his wife reported a co-worker to him after she felt offended by what the person did.

In an X post by @Danaliagan, the man shared what happened when he visited his wife’s place of work.

He noted that he went to drop lunch for his wife and saw the co-worker when he arrived.

The lady greeted him, but he answered halfheartedly.

Wife confronts husband over meeting with co-worker

He stated that when his wife got him, she asked him why he was cold to the co-worker.

The man said he thought they were fighting with the lady over what she did to his wife.

His wife told him that she had even forgotten about the incident.

He then told her that she should always give him updates about things happening in her workplace.

The tweet read:

“My wife told me her coworker did something that pained her. When I went to drop lunch for her, I saw the coworker, she greeted me but I answered halfheartedly.

“On getting home, wifey: why were you cold to xyz? Me: I thought we are fighting with her. She did abc to you. W: ah! Even I have forgotten. Me: Be updating me on these things na. You know I am a soldier. Na only GO I hear.”

Read the tweet below:

Reactions trail man’s reaction to wife’s colleague

The man’s post sparked debate on social media after he narrated how his wife confronted him over his reactions.

@AAdePrimus

Real men would not do that. How you go carry wifeys quarrel to heart?

@soleyyman_

You still fit go dey smile plenty make them say you too dey do

@Accoid

You don carry her matter for head pass owner of the fight

@i_am_afeezee

Even you, your wife dey work. I wonder why some people say their woman shouldn’t work. What if one dies suddenly how will a wife who doesn’t work be able to shoulder some responsibility that might come immediately? What’s your opinion please?

