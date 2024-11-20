A Nigerian lady said she is dating a man online and that the man said he was going to pick her up with his car

However, when the lady saw the car, she was not too happy with it because it looked old on the inside

She captured a video of the car and posted it on TikTok, where it generated many hilarious reactions

A lady said she was in an online relationship with a man who promised to come and pick her up in his car.

The man came with the car as promised, but it wasn't entirely what the lady had expected.

The man came in the car to pick her up. Photo credit: TikTok/@benitarelates.

Source: TikTok

The lady indicated she was disappointed after seeing the car her online boyfriend came with.

In a video she posted on TikTok, Benita showed the inside of the car her online boyfriend brought.

She wrote:

"You finally met your online boyfriend and he said he will come with he's car to pick you."

Watch the video below:

Reactions as lady show her boyfriend's car

@enrietta_afo said:

"He’s testing you sis, he’s a prince."

@Ayzed said:

"The car move Abi e no move?"

@Adachukwu said:

"He pick you up Abi he no pick you."

@Sackey__.1 said:

"See princess treatment you even Dey front seat aww."

@B said:

"We listen we don’t judge."

@HUN.DRED100 said:

"Sharp!! Business don complete. You’ll be his conductor and he will be driving ok? Now get up and move to the door side and call passengers."

@Nicky said:

"You enter car be you no enter car?"

@Mhaamhie Erchy said:

"He’s a prince but just have to disguise himself."

@noo said:

"I would never. He’s even playing song for you. The way I will turn back and enter my office eh."

Lady sees how her boyfriend saved her name

In a related story, a Nigerian lady said she decided to check her man's phone to see the name he used to save her number.

She died her boyfriend's number while holding his phone and the name popped up, but she did not like what she saw.

A video she posted on TikTok shows that the man saved her name in a funny way, which made her heartbroken.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng