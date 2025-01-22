A Nigerian man was stunned as his talking stage cut ties with him over his refusal to assist her with N2 million loan

According to the lady, she needed N2 million from him as her rent would expire that month, and she did not have any money at hand

The man released the chats they had on WhatsApp, showing how their conversation went before she blocked him

A young man, Modest, has caused a stir on TikTok after displaying his WhatsApp chats with his talking stage who blocked him over N2 million.

A stunned Modest tagged the lady a thief.

"Talking stage wan rip me😂😂 bring collateral make I help you borrow money. Tiff," he wrote on TikTok.

In the released chats, the unidentified lady told Modest her rent would expire that month, so she thought he could lend her N2 million, which she would repay in two months.

Modest asked if she had any money at hand to start with and she replied in the negative. He then offered to speak to her landlord to give her more time, a suggestion she declined.

The straw that broke the camel's back for the lady was when Modest quizzed her about the collateral she would provide for the N2 million loan, and the lady had no answer.

She eventually blocked Modest after calling him stupid.

Outrage trails lady's N2 million demand

amy 💭 said:

"Omo why is it normal to start billing as early as talking stage but if it's the guy that starts asking for opueh so early he go don turn bad person."

_tancredi_3 said:

"My house rent is 170k as a student with side business, I deh do osusu for my house so I can pay even before it gets expired. who no get any means of survival no suppose stay for house wey pass 100k oo."

Olamilekan_Adebayo said:

"Just 2million pere. Money wey you suppose press without thinking twice with small “pls manage it baby.”

_deraaa_ said:

"E Dey funny oh but if she run this format with like 10 guys wey she don observe at least 5 werey go press am😂🤦🏽‍♂️at least 1m or 500k."

Wandekiks said:

"Am a lady,and their are limits to things I will allow someone to do for me,house rent, feeding,phone,clothing,M.sc fees are my responsibility,if my money is nt enough,I will ask my parents."

yoma_81 said:

"Make she send the landlord number. All of us go gather beg am to give her another 2 months."

🌹💐C.H.A.R.L.E.S💐🌹 said:

"How jobless girl go dey stay for apartment of 2.5m ? Even me wey get business my rent na 900k."

Movies clips said:

"She wan use apartment format for you 😂😂😂but you return am with meet and greet."

