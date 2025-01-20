A Nigerian woman has funnily turned to internet users for answers after her husband rejected the promissory note she wrote him

According to the woman, she approached her husband to borrow money from him, and he directed her to write him a promissory as he feared she wouldn't return the loan

She said her husband did not tell her why he rejected the promissory note and asked netizens what was wrong with what she wrote

A woman, Adepoju Blessing Ayomide, has jocularly cried out online after her husband rejected her promissory note.

Blessing said she wanted to borrow money from her husband, but he had refused, saying she would not return it.

Blessing said he told her to write him a promissory note to show her seriousness, but still did not accept what she wrote and would not tell her why.

She asked netizens what was wrong with her promissory note which she signed at the end. Blessing shared the handwritten note on Facebook with the caption:

"I asked hubby to borrow me some money and he said I wouldn’t return it. He told me to go and write a promissory note if I’m serious about borrowing the money.

"So, I wrote the note below but he rejected it, claiming I’m not ready to borrow money and he won’t even tell me why.

"Biko, is this not promissory enough? 🙄"

The handwritten promissory note went thus:

"13th, January 2025,

"I, Mrs Shoyemi, hereby promise to pay the sum of fifty thousand naira to Mr Shoyemi as soon as I can..."

Internet users picked holes in her promissory note and saw reasons for her husband's decision to reject the note.

It is noteworthy that a promissory note is a signed document that contains a written promise to pay a stated sum to a specified person at a specified date or on demand.

Reactions trail wife's promissory note

Frida Mupa said:

"As soon as I can" is definitely biased and vague🤣🤣. I think he read it with a cautious mind that it could possibly mean 500 years or forever 🤣😂😂. The penalty was severe though."

ND Justus Ngurukwem said:

"Include date you borrowed the money. Date you intend to return the money. Witnesses to the agreement. Amount borrowed and amount to payback.

"Interest to be paid (if any). Space for 4 signatories. You and your hubbie. Your witness and his witness. This will do."

Sonia Atsen-Komo said:

"The one I borrowed and signed since June 2024, I never pay.

"Anytime I see the note in my book, I smile and move on."

Renna Bakuyai said:

"You want to defrauD your husband ABI🤣🤣🤣.

"Put your full name, the exact day d money would be refunded and failure to refund he should do whatever pleases him with you put space for his own signature 🤣🤣🤣.

"I no dey support evul🤣🤣🤣."

Adebukunola Adetoro Ayannuga said:

"U didn't put Ur real name now, mention Ur name before shoyemi because his mum too is Mrs shoyemi. So u can say it's not you."

Till Infinity Kayq said:

"Go to the police station, collect a letter headed paper from there, they go to a typist and type in it.

"Your signature, thumb print and any valid id card must be inclusive.

"NB - two surety will also be included with a video evidence."

