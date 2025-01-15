A Nigerian lady on Facebook said she has been praying for Timi Ajayi, indicating she knows the alleged girlfriend killer

The lady, El Liz Beth Bassey, had said in one of her posts that she once had a chat with the gospel singer a year ago

Bassey said she did not stop praying for the alleged murderer who decapitated his girlfriend, Salome Adidu, in Papalada, Nasarawa state

The last has not been heard on the matter concerning the alleged girlfriend killer, Oluwatimileyin Ajayi.

Timi Ajayi, said to be a gospel singer who has songs on YouTube, allegedly decapitated Salome Adaidu in his apartment in the Papalada area of Nasarawa state.

The lady said she did not stop praying for Timi Ajayi. Photo credit: Facebook/El Liz Beth Bassey and Instagram/@ijeomadaisy.

The suspect later confessed to the crime, telling reporters he killed the late Salome because he was cheating on him.

But Nigerians are reacting to the shocking story in different ways, with some people coming online to claim they know the suspected murderer.

Lady says Timi Ajayi refused to be helped

One person said she knew the suspect was a Nigerian lady identified on Facebook as El Liz Beth Bassey.

According to Bassey, she discovered that Timi was not ready to be helped. She said she never stopped praying for him.

Her words:

"I never stopped praying for you Timi, but I feel you weren't ready to be helped. It's well."

However, Bassey did not mention why Timi needed help or why she was praying for him.

But in another post, Bassy claimed Timi once chatted her up, requesting to date her sister.

She noted that she turned down the request, telling Timi to perish the idea.

She said:

"One year ago,this guy had chatted me up asking for permission to date my sister. Yes, I never told her bout it,only told him to shut that thought off his head. He stopped talking to me because I refused him to date my sister. Well, God knows the heart of men alone."

Residents of Papalada speak on ugly development

Meanwhile, residents of Papalada, the area where Timi Ajayi lives, have shared their feelings about what happened to Salome.

One of them, who spoke to News Central TV, said he knew the suspect. He said:

"Yes, I used to see him in this community. I see him as a young gentleman. But I'm surprised the way the news broke out. I happen to witness things myself live on Sunday afternoon. Everyone is scared. Everybody sees the next person as a suspect. The news is everywhere that everybody is just mourning at the moment."

Another resident, Samson Omale, who claimed the deceased was his relative, expressed sadness at the ugly development.

He said:

"Really, I didn't feel okay. It was so bad. I found out that this girl that has been killed at the back of my house is my blood, we are the same family. Really, I'm not happy and I'm not excited. The worse is that she is my blood. I'm not happy. Let everybody that hear this news, let them play justice."

Lady claims Timi Ajayi is a backslider

In a related story, a flood of social media reactions have continued to trail the news of the alleged killing of a lady by a man identified as a gospel singer.

The gospel singer, Oluwatimileyin Ajayi has been in the news since it was alleged that he murdered his girlfriend in cold blood.

However, a Nigerian lady has said it is most likely that Timileyin had backlised from the faith, allowing the devil to capture his soul.

We remind you that every person accused of any crime is considered innocent until proven guilty in accordance with the law

