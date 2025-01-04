A Nigerian youth has thrilled internet users with his mother's reaction to being called by her real name

The young man called his mum her real first name while behind her, and she turned back to caution him

When he refused to heed her warning and kept calling her name, the woman made an unexpected move

A video showing how a Nigerian mum reacted to being called by her first name has left internet users in stitches.

Her son, @deleslife, pulled the name stunt on his mum, whom he described as the funniest person alive.

Her son shared the video on TikTok with the caption:

"Mom is the funniest person alive."

While walking behind his mother, the young man called her by her name, Dayo, causing the woman to turn back.

Speaking in Yoruba, she asked him if he is mad. He continued with his stunt, and this made his mum caution him again by saying:

"I'm your mum, not your friend."

This did not deter the young man. The video ended with his mum charging at him.

Watch her video below:

People react to his audacious stunt

Oyebanji_Samuel said:

"I can never try this with my late mum. if I try it, I go collect and I go still de collect for like 6months."

Hawlahfitnessclub said:

"The fact she said I'm your mum not ur friend is wat d new generation of parent needs to understand 🥰 momma we proud of u."

🦋🌸Adun🌸🦋 said:

"First time seeing an elderly woman bearing dayo, I’m dayo and people always be like “ shey obirin maje dayo ni.”

NamedKing said:

"Ahn se o ya werey ni?" Proper Yoruba Mom! Play all you want, but that their name calling is the limit."

I_am emry said:

"Your mum is very polite...😂you would have heard..."abi kofe dafun awon edile baba ni."

OfficialHe said:

"Mummy was about to show you the shaolin temple.... Yiiii Yiii Yiii."

Mr Akinwande said:

"Ah ah, se o ya werey ni? t'alegbe ...I no play with that kind level, respect me! I'm your mom, not your friend."

Delolaarewa said:

"I used to do this with my mum before she passed away. Thank you for making me smile and reminding me of her😁 just becareful of igbaju."

Federal(VRG)

"You for no say mummy stop 😂😂 make she complete that John cena move for you."

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian lady had got on her mum's nerves after telling her she married an ugly man.

Man calls mum by her full name

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a man had dared his Nigerian mum abroad by calling her by her full name.

While walking behind his mum, he called her by her name, and she reacted to his unexpected action.

She attempted to give him a slap for what he said. But the lad quickly reminded her that they were no longer in Nigeria and that he would scream if she hit him.

