A cute little girl who was held by her father has went viral for her innocent act of jealousy

In the video, the girl was not willing to share her father's attention as she wanted to keep it all to herself

The funny moment between the family was covered by the mother of the daughter who was behind the camera

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

A little girl between the ages of one and two had gone viral after a video showed how jealous she was of her loving father.

In the viral video which was shared by @Nikadiwa on Tiktok, the mother of the girl placed her hand on her husband's chest who also happened to be the father of the girl but the little baby immediately removed her hand and said,"no, this is my daddy."

Little girl wants to keep her father all to herself Photo credit: @nikadiwa Source: Tiktok

Source: UGC

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

When the mother asked the little girl if she would share her father with anyone, the daughter quickly said no.

Jealous little girl refused to share Dad with Mom

The father, moved by his daughter's love, took her in his arms while smiling from ear to ear.

As at the time of this report, the Tiktok video has garnered over 200,000 likes about Tiktok and the comments are over 2,000.

Many people who reacted to the story said the father and daughter bond is strong and have also experienced similar cases with their daughters.

Social media users react to the video

Mother Frizzle said: "No, it is my daddy."

Patricia Mukasa reacted: "Why is no one talking about the caption."

Kolade Monsurah wrote: "The dad is proud."

Lathyra also said: "No it is my Daddy my daughter is the same."

Anissa Nicole said: "He feel so loved too."

Diane wrote: "Little does she know…that was your dad first."

Gurlzfun also reacted: "Awwwww so adorable sizing go find another one "

Chilled said: "You heard what she said."

Madi Saxton wrote: "Lol 2yo and I have these fights about her daddy and I legit am like he was my daddy first."

dovemecare said: "We love this father and daughter bond."

Tiffany Kerr also reacted: "Welcome to single lift my daughter too took my husband."

Watch the video below:

Father returns from trip daughter begs her not to leave again

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a father, @cookingwithsindaco, has shared an emotional video of how his daughters reacted when they saw him again after four months.

The man said while he was away for work, his kids kept asking him on the phone when he was coming back with many "I miss you" expressions.

Source: Legit.ng