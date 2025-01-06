An emotional video of a young man proposing to his fiancee while struggling with physical pain has left viewers emotional

In the clip trending on TikTok, the man, despite having a broken leg, insisted on going down on one knee to propose to her

His fiancée, visibly concerned, tried to stop him, but he refused, determined to make the moment special and worthwhile

Love is said to make people do things that one would not normally do except under the influence of something, and a Nigerian man’s proposal proved just that.

In a now-viral video, the man's determination and effort towards ensuring that nothing ruined his special day was amazing to see.

Man kneels with broken leg to propose

In the video which was shared on TikTok by @SuprisePlannerIbadan, the man proposed to his fiancée in the presence of eyewitnesses.

The man who had an obvious injury to the leg, still decided to go on one knee to seek her hand in marriage.

His fiancee tried to stop him but he wasn't going to let a broken leg ruin his proposal and perfectly planned moment.

The caption of the video read:

"Even with the pain, he didn't allow that to stop him. Intentional man indeed. I love intentional man, Some will use that as an excuse and of cos you all will accept cos we know the leg hurts, but you see love ehn. When a man truly loves, you will know from everything Moves, Words and Actions."

Reactions as man proposes with broken leg

TikTok users who came across the video did not hesitate to share their opinions in the comments section.

@omotola commented:

"Intentional men still exist."

@Abikz |SkincareVendor InIbadan commented:

"All I see is two mature individuals that love each other. The lady was even trying to stop him and the man insisted. May their union last forever & ever."

@kezzy commented:

"Is the man’s leg aware that he’s kneeling down?"

@Ndapandula @37 commented:

"This is 5th proposal im attending here on TikTok what does it means."

@Binnafire commented:

"When you see true love u don't need to be told. Most men are intentional the point is if they love u enough to go extra mile for u. God bless their union and make it stronger and sweeter with age."

@Treasure pretty commented:

"Nd one boi wey nth do go say e no fit kneel down dey play."

@Kee Meg commented:

"This is a lot I’m so emotional, I personally know that there are good men out there and I will marry one."

@Rachael said:

"Someone out there with functional knees is arguing he won’t kneel down, with this one can tell how selfless this husband will be."

@LordswillFollowing said:

"Imagine after kneeling down and he can’t stand again the kind speed the girl go take run ehh. Congrats to them."

@Biakolo Oghenetega added:

"This is beautiful I love love God bless your union I pray mine works out having a serious misunderstanding currently. Help me God I don’t want anyone else."

Watch the video below:

Lady insists man kneels to propose

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a man's decision to propose to his girlfriend while on his feet did not go as he expected because the lady was not having it.

With a serious face, the lady vehemently declined taking the engagement ring from him and insisted he knelt to propose to her.

