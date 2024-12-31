Mixed reactions have trailed the message a Nigerian lady was sent by her boyfriend's concerned sister

The lady said the message was as a result of her not spending the Christmas holiday with her boyfriend's family

The lady posted the voice note that her boyfriend's sister sent, wondering if she was no longer interested in her brother

A Nigerian lady, @hog_empire1, has displayed the message she got on WhatsApp from her boyfriend's sister after she refused to spend the Christmas holiday with them.

She posted the chat along with the voice note on TikTok, saying she would visit when her bride price has been paid.

"No vex iya oko mi😂if una don pay bride price, i go show," @hog_empire1 wrote.

After introducing herself as Dami, her boyfriend's sister, as seen in the chat, sent her a voice note where she bared her mind.

Dami wondered why she did not spend the Christmas holiday with them.

"She say why I no come their side for Christmas, say the brother even send me money for transport, say dem cook food for me I dey go out with my friends 😂Shey I no want marry her brother?" the lady explained Dami's voice note to a netizen.

Read their chats below:

People react to the lady's voice note

OLAYINKA🌹🇳🇬 said:

"LoL 🤣🤣🤣🤣 tell your egbomi to come and pay something on sister Eniola's head before he come."

kushmoneyrophygold said:

"Iyawo re as u know say she be the one u suppose put ma for your greetings as your iya Oko🤣🤣Abeg make una no beat me for head oo."

Adrose said:

"And she has same voice with you o😁Awon iya Oko."

oreoluwaforeveristhedeal said:

"Awww ❤️❤️❤️❤️and u get good ebi oko oo but make dem do better pay bride price so as to enjoy there iyawo during odun."

jummymog8 said:

"Na the brother send am low key."

Omidan Akinrefon said:

"Aburo mabinu Anty eni no wan wash PLATES in vain😂😂😂make una pay bride price first."

