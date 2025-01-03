A Nigerian lady has shared a heartwarming video showing the moment she returned home after many years away

According to the young lady, she had been in another location for about 25 years and had not set eyes on her mother

Social media users who came across the emotional video on TikTok stormed the comments section to share their opinions

A Nigerian lady's emotional reunion with her mother has captured the hearts of social media users.

The lady, who had been living abroad for nearly three decades, returned home to a joyous welcome.

Lady sees mum again after 25 years Photo credit: @doranice36/TikTok.

Lady reunites with mother after 25 years

The touching moment was shared on TikTok by @doranice36, who gushed over her mother's ecstatic reaction to seeing her again.

In the clip, the mother danced and embraced her child outside their family home, as the daughter showered her with money.

"Seeing my lovely mother and family after 25 years," the video's caption read.

Reactions trail reunion of mother and daughter

The video sparked an outpouring of emotions from TikTok users, who flooded the comments section with heartfelt messages.

Many were moved to tears by the powerful display of love and affection between the mother and daughter.

@Edo proud princess said:

"25yrs? una dey try oo. Thank God you met your family in good health."

@Happiness said:

"How l wish I meet my parents to play with like this, l miss my mum and dad."

@precious gold 875 said:

"I cry when I'm watching dis I wish my parents was alive to see me like this big congratulations sis."

@QUEEN BECKY 5 said:

"l can understand that feeling. I wish I still see my mother like this but she is no more. Congratulations to you and your family dear."

@marvelous said:

"Congratulations God when keep ur mum alive till u return home will keep my own mum for me Amen."

@Okungbowa Omosefe said:

"This got me tearing no mother to embrace when I get back home."

@Victorious Jemo said:

"Os good to be back home. Congratulations to Iyenogie."

@mummyaziza said:

"Thank God welcome back home Mama congratulations."

@preciousezomo said:

"I cried watching this hmmm I jealous una wey get mama sha."

@Adesuwa Igiegbowa Ar said:

"Thanks to God for Journey mercy."

@Charles added:

"You are welcome, but take her to hospital for test and try to treat her for whatever that detected in her so that she will last many years again please, people don't doesn't have them are still crying."

Watch the video below:

Source: Legit.ng