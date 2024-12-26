A Nigerian youth is seeking counsel from internet users after an alleged White lady he is dating online sent him $10,000 (N15.4 million)

The 26-year-old man said she told him to use the money to process his visa to the United States and made him a promise

The young man said she loves him very much and wants to know if he should move to the US or not

A Nigerian man, 26, has sought advice online over a situation he found himself in, involving an alleged White lady.

In an anonymous message sent to X influencer @Wizarab10, the young man said he and the White lady, 25, have been dating online for three months.

He said they have been dating for three months. Stock photo. Posed by model. Photo Credit: Three Spots, Murat4art

Source: Getty Images

He said she sent him $10,000 (N15.4 million) and told him to process his visa with it, promising to get him a job in America.

The confused youth said she loves him so much, but wants to know if he would be doing the right thing by doing as she directed.

His message @Wizarab10 posted on X went thus:

"Wizy baba I hail o, I met a US citizen and we have been dating for 3 months, today she sent me $10k dolls. She said I should use it to process my visa to US.

"She is 25 and I'm 26, she promised to get me a good job, she loves me very much.

"Do u think I should go cus aside her I don't know anyone else in the US."

See the anonymous message below:

People advised the confused young man

@Touchfotoss said:

"What I see here is just fate working out for you… take a leap of faith. Start with collecting GPS status of this said person—get the infos from her. Do a background cross-check.

"Ask your friends who might have a relative or friend in US. Move with information you get. Simple."

@Saviour30066171 said:

"Check ursef, if u don chop IRS or any US citizen money thru fraud, to avoid falling into FBI net, that’s just my 2 cent. Good luck."

@PrettyMfon said:

"She promised to give you a very good job how? With no papers? You are processing Visitor's visa or what kind of visa? If it is Visitor's visa, you will need to apply to stay in the US then get work permit and social security before you can work. Be very clear before you move."

@LINTNBRS said:

"Go if you're clean and fraud free, if you know say you don game any American before, you might just be walking into the FBI's net."

@OlayinkaIshola8 said:

"See this one.

"Still dey ask questions.

"Nobody go know until I reach there sef."

@EMZO_001 said:

"Better dont go or your own safety. It could be a trap or it might even be Nigerian scammers over there trying to lure you."

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a White lady had taken a Nigerian man on a date in the United Kingdom.

Oyinbo spends N10 million on Nigerian lady

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian lady got obsessed with a White man who spent N10 million on her without seeing her physically.

The excited lady stated that his kindness and dedication won her over. She spoke about how his lavish gestures caught her attention.

She further dismissed criticisms from people who said she was 'doing too much' and getting too obsessed with her partner.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng