A lady has taken internet users through what happened after her meeting years ago with a man she met on Facebook

According to the lady, she left Nigeria to meet the man in Dubai, and he proposed marriage to her at the airport

She noted that they did an online marriage introduction before she left Nigeria, adding that they started from the bottom

A Nigerian lady, @motbazz1, who travelled to Dubai four years ago to see a man she met on Facebook, has taken to social media to count her blessings.

In a TikTok post, she shared her stories using pictures.

She said the man proposed to her at the airport. Photo Credit: @motbazz1

Source: TikTok

@motbazz1 revealed that she left Nigeria to see the man in Dubai and that he proposed to her at the airport.

She noted that they did an online marriage introduction before she left Nigeria. She showed the humble place they stayed in years ago, saying they started from the bottom.

They got married in March 2021, acquired two cars, had a kid, and got a golden visa. She appreciated God for her marital success. In her words:

"Glory be to God alone.

"Dear God! This is me telling the world how good you have been to me. Take all the glory Lord.

"We are not where we want to be yet but we are grateful."

See her post below:

People react to her love story

Raydazzlin said:

"I love your story frd...and i tap from it..."

omo.rinsola said:

"Omg so cute 😍, God bless your home."

Evang. Karen Kiarié 💕 said:

"I love your story! God bless you."

prisca said:

"May the Journey continue to be beautiful."

user2481836810653 said:

"Thank God for grace."

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian man had married a lady he met on Facebook some months ago.

Lady marries man she met on Facebook

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a lady had married a man she met on the Facebook platform.

According to the lady, their relationship started like a joke as they met in the comment section of a Facebook post skit maker Sabinus shared.

She said they started talking during their long-distance relationship until they could see each other face to face. Barely nine months into the relationship, she said the man proposed to her, and she said yes.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng