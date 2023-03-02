A mother who had a female child before she gave birth to a boy has said she wore the second kid female clothes

Sharing a video of the kid rocking his older sister's dresses, the woman revealed she did not bother spending much on new kiddies' outfits

Parents who reacted to her video also shared funny stories of how they had to wear their children clothes that did not match their genders

A beautiful lady, @meeymykids, shared a video of her toddler dressed in a girl's clothes.

The mother revealed that when she gave birth to her son, she did not bother to buy him many clothes as she had baby clothes his older sister used.

The mother dressed her son in his big sister's clothes. Photo source: @meeymykids

Source: TikTok

Baby boy in his sister's outfit

In a video that has stirred massive reactions, the woman rhetorically asked:

"...who go wear your sister's clothes."

Dressed in a girl's dress, the toddler walked around the house. Many parents shared their related experiences managing their kids' clothes.

Watch her video below:

As of the time of writing this report, the video has gathered over 100 comments and more than 13,000 likes.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

efyacopel said:

"Dis was me when I bought male clothes, she had to wear dem like dat, I can't kee my self."

Favour Abena Adepa asked:

"Wow he's walking already. Is he 1 year?"

She replied:

"10 months."

Karen said:

"My son was in his sister's clothes for a while too."

Dennise Slippe-Abrah said:

"Same here. we only dress wen we're going out."

Åfrâsîkã 1 said:

"Now that he has started walking, I have to give him his duty roster."

Daddy’s pride said:

"Waw same here my boy is wearing his sis clothes I dnt wnt nonsense."

