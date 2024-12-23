A Nigerian lady is set to get married to the love of her life despite facing a huge disappointment in April 2024

She said someone else had disappointed her in earlier April, but she ended up meeting another man

Now, the happy lady is proudly sharing her wedding invitation card as she is set to get married in January

A Nigerian lady has found a man who would marry her despite facing disappointment earlier in the year.

The lady indicated someone disappointed her in April 2024, but she got another person before the year ended.

The lady said she is sharing her wedding invitation cards. Photo credit: TikTok/@makki.g5.

Source: TikTok

In a video she posted on TikTok, Maki G indicated she met a new man after her disappointment in April, and they are set to wed.

She was seen with her wedding invitation card and the man who is getting married to her standing by her side.

She said:

"Disappointed in April, sharing my wedding card in December. 7th January go loud. My God of eleventh hour will locate you too."

Watch the video below:

Reactions as lady shares her wedding invitation cards

@gift said:

"Congratulations to you both."

@Ify_angel said:

"Super Congratulations dear. Your union will last and your new home is super blessed in Jesus name. Amen."

@Chi_Chi_Nelonwa said:

"Congratulations dear! Disappointed in Oct pls God let's my testimony be loud like hers."

@oserita said:

"This kind of pepper doesn't go off from the eyes easily even when you lick a bag of salt. Congratulations to you."

@Deborah said:

"Congratulations dear. Na this testimony dey sweet me. I tap from yours."

@da_millionaire said:

"Disappointed in June, God please come through for me too."

@flourish990 said:

"Congratulations. May God do it for me just like he has done yours."

@Omosexy said:

"Congratulations dear !!! I received my own testimony in 2025 by mercy."

Man goes viral for rejecting wedding gift

In a related story, a Nigerian man rejected a wedding gift given to him by a friend who lives abroad.

The man indicated that the wedding gift was too small.

He was given N50,000 but he did not take it.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng