Mixed reactions have trailed a video capturing a woman's reaction after she spotted her son with earrings in church.

The woman's daughter, @christyyywalllace, posted the clip on TikTok.

According to @christyyywalllace, her brother was warned, but it fell on deaf ears. She wrote:

"We warned him."

In the clip, the lady's mum stole glances at her son and mouthed her disgust to him when their eyes met.

The young man appeared unperturbed by his mum's reaction and looked away after shrugging it off.

Watch her video below:

Reactions trail the young man's action

Jolie said:

"Me when I visit my mom's church and she is staring at my three piercings and she leans over and says"ou gin grenn ou mem"😂😂😂 mommy you're in church ma'am."

Mr.Faith said:

"I support mom’s decision! Jesus Christ says we should look and learn from him. Every description of Jesus Christ appearances was decent."

FAIR BOY🥰🥂❤ said:

"Someone told me he don't like me doing dread I replied "ok" I came back with a new dread that same day & he was like but I don't like u doing it, I replied "u don't like it, but I do so don't do it."

Unemployed Graduate😎 said:

"Person come church una still dey vex for him….na only two Sundays I go church this year….my mama dey vex before now na beg she dey beg,nobody fii open eye for me abeg😂😂 emi omo like."

chrismotik said:

"My Dad was like, you are wearing earrings, i don't like it. i was like, dont wear it if you dont like it."

Ojay_Vibez said:

"My mom wrote my name as a volunteer cleaner in church."

elisha : - ) said:

"My mom when i went to church with my septum out… she almost died."

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a church had ordered a man to remove his earrings during his friend's wedding.

Best man chased out of church wedding

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported a groom's best man was sent out of a church wedding because of his beards.

In a video, the affected man lamented the church's decision and expressed surprise as it has never happened before.

In a video made at the church premises with a lady, the best man stated that the incident happened at Redeemed Christian Church of God in Aba, Abia State.

