For the first time, a Nigerian woman got to travel abroad and board an aeroplane, all thanks to her son

The woman's son appreciated God for enabling him to fly his mother abroad, saying it was well-deserved after her hard work and sacrifice

Years ago, the woman sold yoghurt and hot tea at the Magodo Phase II gate to raise money for her children's education and cater for her family

A Nigerian youth in the diaspora, @FasipeTobi, has celebrated flying his mum overseas for the first time.

In a now-viral tweet on X, the UK global talent shared pictures of himself with his mum overseas while retweeting an old tweet where he spoke about his mum's sacrifice for the family.

In an old tweet dated May 23, 2021, he shared how his mother sold yoghurt and hot tea at the gate of Magodo Phase II in Lagos to sponsor his and his two siblings' education.

He added that his mother also acted as the breadwinner, caring for his father, who was blind at that time.

In his recent tweet, the young man marvelled that his mum looked suited for life abroad. He thanked God that his mum got to experience an international trip for the first time.

"Abroad fit my mama ooo!

"Super grateful to God that my mom gets to experience what an international trip feels like.

"Was her very first time getting on a plane. Very well deserved following all her hard work and sacrifice.

"To many more trips 🥂."

Man flies mum abroad for shopping

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian man had flown his mum to Sweden for shopping.

The man, a nurse, flew his mum overseas to reward her sacrifices towards his advancement in life.

He said mothers are unique and remembered how his mum pushed for his education and helped him migrate to Sweden.

