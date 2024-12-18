A grandfather graduated from the university and his family emotionally celebrated him during his graduation

A grandfather was celebrated as he graduated from the university after returning to school.

His daughter, Brionna Washington, shared an emotional video from his graduation ceremony.

In the video shared by @_brionnaofficial, the grandfather queued with other graduates at the ceremony.

Grandpa graduates to fulfil his mother’s wish

Brionna shared that her father returned to school because of his mother, who sadly passed before he graduated.

She said:

“My Dad did his BIG ONE!!!! 1st Generation Grad( of 4 gens) Although his reason was for his mom (who passed while finishing his LAST CLASS😩😭 . my cuz @Ieshia Young made these tear-dropping signs to represent her!

“I mean me and my aunts were TORE UPPPP!!!! Im so proud of my Daddy!!! He is the epitome of walking in YOUR purpose and not FOR SOCIETY! He has shown me once again its NEVER too late to finish and for that and so much more i LOVE YOU & THANK YOU!”

Watch the video below:

Reactions as grandpa graduates from university

@Nana said:

"My dad died 3 week before his graduation day at the age of 59."

@Nic said:

"Seeing older people graduating makes me want to go."

@Kar said:

"Here I am 22 yrs old thinking it was too late for me to go to college. Ur dad is such an inspiration. Congratulations!!!!!"

Grandma graduates from UNIBEN after many years

In a related story, a grandmother celebrated as she wore her graduation cap and gown on the University of Benin convocation day.

She shared a sweet video stating how many years she spent in school and the number of children and grandchildren she had.

Many who came across the post celebrated the lady and congratulated her on her academic achievement.

