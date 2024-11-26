A grandmother celebrated as she wore her graduation cap and gown on the University of Benin convocation day

She shared a sweet video, stating how many years she spent in school and the number of children and grandchildren she had

Many who came across the post celebrated the lady and congratulated her on her academic achievement

A grandmother who graduated from the University of Benin expressed excitement as she celebrated convocation ceremony.

She revealed that she had six children and two grandchildren.

Grandma dances as she graduates from UNIBEN. Photo: @ophinabhairandmore

Source: TikTok

In the video shared by @ophinabhairandmore, the woman danced in her graduation gown and cap.

Grandma graduates from UNIBEN after nine years

The pretty woman stated in the video caption that she spent nine years in school.

She also expressed her gratitude to God as she finally graduated.

The caption read:

“After 6 children, 2 grandchildren, 9 years in school! Finally a graduate! All glory to God.”

Watch the video below:

Reactions as grandma bags degree from UNIBEN

@Rachy said:

"Waoh! Big Congratulations my lovely mama, one of the things I love about you is your Relentless spirit, You are a go-getter. Masters and PH.D in view, we felicitate with you on your achievements."

@All The Mama said:

"Woww congratulations girlfriend, you did it at last against all odds. To God alone be all the glory."

@247kitchen said:

"That’s my super woman. Bsc bagged. I am so proud of you grandma."

@Ebony Simon Enabulele said:

"Congratulations my sweetheart. abeg my wife keep the certificate well o for tomorrow refers."

@Rarejem said:

"Congratulations, there's nothing you can't achieve when you're determined."

Read more related stories on UNIBEN graduates

UNIBEN first-class graduate shares tough experience

In a related story, Favour Ebere, a first-class Biochemistry graduate, celebrated her graduation from the University of Benin.

She shared photos from her convocation day on Facebook as she opened up about her tough experiences in school.

Many who came across the video congratulated the lady and applauded her for her academic achievement.

Source: Legit.ng