A University of Benin (UNIBEN) fresh graduate has celebrated completing her studies in the same year as her mum

The lady's mother, who schooled in the United Kingdom, graduated in 2024, a feat that meant a lot to her

Pictures of the lady and her mother in their academic gowns elicited heartwarming reactions on social media

A Nigerian lady has excitedly announced that she and her mum graduated from their respective universities in the same year.

The lady, @lilycruzz12, shared on TikTok a 2019 throwback picture she had taken with her mother during her matriculation at the University of Benin.

Mum and her daughter finished school the same year. Photo Credit: @lilycruzz12

Source: TikTok

She followed up the picture with photos of herself and her mum in academic gowns following their graduation.

While her mum graduated in the UK, she finished from UNIBEN, both in 2024. She appreciated God for their successful graduation. The lady wrote:

"Mother and Daughter Graduation 🎓🙏.

"We are forever grateful Lord 🙏🙏.

"Mother and daughter graduated same year 2024.

"Mother UK 🇬🇧.

"Daughter Nigeria."

Netizens celebrate the lady and her mother

Sandra ada Edward said:

"Awwwww..this is so inspiring..congratulations."

Jessy_derajay said:

"I don't know you but I'm proud of you."

Pretty face_.mercy💕 said:

"Awww🥺I feel so proud of you and your mom she really tried ❤️🥹 God took control I love this."

favourite 🥰 said:

"This is great 🥰.

"Tanks to God for everything."

specialflora1 said:

"We thank our creator for bringing you both this far."

jireh said:

"I’m so proud of you and your mom ❤️❤️❤️girl power."

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a mother and her daughter had graduated from nursing school in the US on the same day.

Mum and daughter graduate same day

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a woman and her daughter had graduated from law school on the same day.

The idea and quest to pursue law came to Daphne in 2009 while she meticulously gathered evidence for her divorce, and in 2017, she finally decided to return to school. While at it, her daughter Edriuna earned her Bachelor of Science degree in Political Science from Tuskegee University and was accepted to several law schools in the same year.

Daphne's daughter entered the Birmingham School of Law, where she had previously enrolled. Despite the challenges they experience as a family, the mother-daughter duo overcame them.

Source: Legit.ng