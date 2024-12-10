White man considers moving to Nigeria over amount he paid for haircut

A Nigerian lady in an interracial marriage has revealed that her husband is considering moving to Nigeria

She posted a video of her man receiving a haircut in Nigeria and shared the amount the barber charged him while comparing it to €24 (about N38,900) charge in his country

Mixed reactions trailed the amount as people argued that it was on the high side, while others said they wouldn't cut their hair at that price

Nigerians have reacted to the amount a Caucasian spent on his haircut, which was done in Nigeria.

The White man, who married a Nigerian lady, visited his wife in Nigeria and took the opportunity to have a haircut.

His wife said it is one reason he is considering moving to Nigeria. Photo Credit: @silasglory

Taking to TikTok, his wife, @silasglory, shared a video of her husband receiving a haircut and noted that he felt happy because he was charged N7,000 as against the €24 (about N38,900) he would have paid in his country.

"The joy you feel when you cut your hair for 7,000 Naira against 24 euros in your country," words on her video read.

@silasglory further said the haircut price difference is one of the reasons her man is considering moving to Nigeria.

"Another reason hubby is considering moving to Naija," she wrote.

Responding to criticism that trailed the haircut price, she wrote in the comment section:

"They served him tea as compensation."

Nigerians thought the haircut was expensive

Gwintok said:

"Wetin go happen if him barb for 1000 naira for my area."

K E N T H said:

"Everybody in the comments saying he got ripped.. its false he got the service he paid for, plus hes a satisfied customer."

Ericha || 🇺🇸🇳🇬model said:

"Ppl saying high price bc of oyinbo don’t understand Nigerians aren’t experienced with our hair type 🤦‍♀️as long as it comes out good the price is ok."

Ëĺ‐żübäïŕ said:

"Bro i can't pay 7000 to cut my hair, i cut for 500 naira here in Maiduguri."

kamal said:

"Wait why are people saying even 1k I just cut mine for 300 yesterday."

Perrylyon said:

"It’s expensive bro it’s 1000naira."

SØFTFUNDZ said:

"I hear people saying is cost where I cut mine and am a Nigerian is 2500 and the place ain’t furnished."

