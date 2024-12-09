A Nigerian man has left the country to begin his new job overseas after he got employed by a German company

A career coach, who spoke with the man, revealed his location before he got the job, adding that he left with his family

The career coach's story went viral and increased internet users' interest in relocating via the job route

A career coach and doctor, Baridueh Badon, has opened up about a Nigerian man who recently relocated to Germany.

Dr Baridueh, a permanent resident in Germany, said the man based in Calabar was employed by a German company.

After his employment, Dr Baridueh said the man's entire family also relocated with him. It is unclear if the German company had a hand in their relocation.

Dr Baridueh's story, posted on X, elicited mixed reactions on social media as people indicated interest in moving to Germany.

"Last week, I had a conversation with someone who got employed from Calabar by a German company. His entire family was relocated," Dr Baridueh's tweet read.

Reactions trail man's relocation story

