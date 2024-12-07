Despite suffering a huge loss some days back, Mercy Aigbe is reflecting on her past and being thankful to God and her fans

Recall that the movie star shared a video of how she lost her property worth millions of naira to a fire incident at her home

In a new post, Mercy shared a video of her dancing while noting that she did some reflecting and she is thankful to God

The last few days have been tough for actress Mercy Aigbe after she lost her home, worth millions, to fire.

The sad post garnered tons of attention from social media users, who sympathized with her. Her friend, Iyabo Ojo, also shared a post to show support for her.

Mercy Aigbe appreciates God after losing her home to fire. Credit: @realmercyaigbe

Mercy Aigbe took to social media, where she stated that she was thankful to God after reflecting on her past. Her post has also attracted a lot of reactions from her online family.

She wrote:

"Heart of Gratitude 🙏🙏. Throwback back to the Premiere of ADAOMODADDY last year. As we approach the premiere of my latest Project THINLINE I woke up this morning reflecting on my journey so far and can’t help but give God all the glory 🙏🙏🙏.

"My appreciation goes to all of you! I see the love, i see the reposts, i see the prayers, i see the comments, i see the prayers, i see the words of encouragement. Your love and support means a lot to me 🙏."

See her post here:

Mercy Aigbe's post sparks reactions online

Legit.ng compiled some reactions below:

@taielemeshookesanjo:

"Your smiles will be permanent, my daughter. Ile oba tojo ewa lobun kun."

@choice_sasha:

"You are such a strong woman and I love that for you."

@_kayboi:

"My strong woman, you gats this mom😍👏 I love you baaje!"

@kiks_closet:

"Awww you are so beautiful."

@itztimcy:

"My gorgeous 😍 💗 ever young momma❤️❤️❤️❤️."

@la_creamy_gold:

"God is with you mama."

@toyinhaastrup:

"May Allah blessings continue to shine on you and your family ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️You are loved sis ❤️❤️."

Mercy Aigbe's hubby Adeoti shuns first wife

In a previous report by Legit.ng, film marketer Kazim Adeoti wrote a note to comfort his wife, Mercy Aigbe, after they lost their properties to a fire incident.

He prayed that Allah would bless them so that they could recover all they lost to the inferno.

His post came after fans taunted the actress for snatching Funsho's husband as they showed support for the first wife.

