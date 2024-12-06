A video of a man criticising men who don't spend their money on their girlfriends has sparked a debate online

According to the man, men do not know whether it is the lady they spend on that brings them blessings

The man's relationship rant elicited mixed reactions online, with many ladies supporting his position

A man has caused quite a stir on TikTok over his rant about men who don't spend on their girlfriends.

The man, who spoke mostly in Yoruba language, maintained that it was normal for a man to take care of his woman, saying it was a continuum of what men in the previous generation did.

The Nigerian youth, @eagle_mara, criticised men for heeding the advice not to spend on their girlfriends, saying they were chasing their blessings.

According to him, men do not know if the ladies they spend money on bring them blessings. His rant, in part, when translated goes thus:

“MKO will spoil the lives of some people. I’ve never heard of it that men don’t spend on their girlfriends, what do you call relationship then?

"It is a normal stuff to take care of your woman…That was what our fathers did, and we follow. But you’ll follow people who tell you not to; that’s how you chase blessings away from yourselves.

"You don’t know whether na the girl you dey spend on dey bring blessings for you….”

Mixed reactions trailed the man's rant on TikTok.

Man's admonition sparked debate

Victor💙💵🇺🇸 said:

"Bro he no say make you no spend for your babe but it should be vice-versa, no be only you go Dey spend she also should be supportive."

Nikkie💜 said:

"Wo God go bless you … now u talk true matter but some Werey no go like u wit all this one u talk oh y’all should accept the fact about this and rest Ehn …"

DveeNITY ✝️🐁 said:

"Girlfriend dey bring blessings but her papa and her brothers no make am."

ADEKUNLE🤴📿🛐🕉️ said:

"New taker say his girlfriend Dey bring blessings."

WABILAHI TAOFEEK 🪫🖤☘️ 🥀 said:

"Once girl start to dey call u sweet boy run for your life oh."

Natty999😈 said:

"Make she carry the blessing go give her family for their house me self get my own blessing….sha Rora New taker."

