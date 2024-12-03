A young Nigerian lady shared an exciting video on TikTok as she celebrated her relocation to Portugal

A Nigerian lady who relocated to Portugal celebrated her latest achievement by sharing her journey.

She detailed her journey from when she received her visa to the successful relocation.

Lady relocates to Canada.

Source: TikTok

In a video shared by @ms_rosyyyy on TikTok, the lady detailed her journey by showing how she prepared for relocation.

Lady details her relocation journey to Portugal

The lady collected her visa and got her travelling luggage and foodstuff.

Then she proceeded to make her hair and nails ahead of her travelling.

She also posted photos of herself at the airport and on the flight.

The video was captioned:

“Grateful heart. I finally got this sound out of my draft.”

Watch the video below:

Reactions trail Nigerian lady’s relocation to Portugal

@Dor said:

"The way I am seeing travelling videos even when I use my mum's phone is all over my fyp. Very soon in Jesus mighty name Amen."

@lady_escar said:

"My regards to cr7."

@Adewunmi said:

"Congratulations I tap into your blessings."

@Nnedimma said:

"Congratulations sweetie. The land will favor you dear."

@𝐎𝐋𝐀 said:

"Congratulations I’m traveling next ijn."

@dera2 said:

"Your new country will favor you love."

