A lady said she has only had one boyfriend, and the man has also married her.

The lady, Mamaxbigzayne, posted on TikTok to celebrate being together with her man for the past seven years.

Mamaxbigzayne said she met her man in 2017, and they stayed in their love until they got married.

She said her husband was her first and only boyfriend; they had been married for three years.

She said:

"7 beautiful years through thick and thin. We are not there yet, but we are very far from where we are coming from. God is good and gracious to us. Nothing will ever come between us."

Among the photos she posted was that of their handsome baby boy, who got most of the attention.

Reactions as lady shares her love story with her man

@peculiar said:

"Some of una dey lucky for this relationship stuff o. First boyfriend."

@Sackey_00 said:

"May God continue to brighten your child. Amen."

@Your Biggest Hater said:

"The baby is soo cute."

@IbejiFX said:

"I can't wait to become a father, God answer me abeg. Next year must not pass me by."

@Sisi Tunrayor said:

"First and only boyfriend. God abegi why are you always sending sons of pharaoh my way?"

@Zay said:

"Your baby boy is a beautiful blend of your love, a perfect mix of his parents' beauty. Melting hearts with every glance!"

Source: Legit.ng