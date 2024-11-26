UNIBEN Graduate Celebrates As Her Parents Travel From Lagos to Attend Her Convocation
- A graduate of the University of Benin could not contain her joy as her parents attended her convocation ceremony
- She shared a sweet video with her parents, stating that they travelled from Lagos to attend the event
- Many who came across the post celebrated the lady and congratulated her on her academic achievement
A lady who graduated from the University of Benin expressed excitement as her parents attended her convocation ceremony.
She said it was the first school function that her father had attended since she was little.
In the video shared by @beckys__tv, the lady said her parents’ presence was the highlight of her day.
She also dedicated her degree to them, adorning them with her convocation gown and cap.
The lady said:
“You know what’s the highlight of my convocation ceremony??? It’s having my Dad and Mom around me! The joy I felt was just exceptional and extraordinary!!!! While we were growing up, my dad told us he’ll not attend any school function until our convocation ceremony and indeed he kept to his word!!! This is the first school function my daddy is attending!!
“I feel so honored and loved that they could actually come all the way from Lagos!!! Dear Dad and Mom, I’m happy your wish of attending your child’s convocation has finally been brought to reality! I love you both sooooo much! Thank you for honoring my invitation! This degree is for you DADDY AND MOMMY! Congratulations to the both of you!”
Watch the video below:
Reactions as lady honours her parents on convocation day
@okpugiftonyinye said:
"Congratulation sweetheart."
@girllike_rossy said:
"Congratulations. This made me smile a lot."
@ERS_HUB IN LAGOS said:
'Congratulations dearest."
Graduate writes letter to late colleague
Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Chemistry Education graduate of the University of Benin wrote an open letter to her late colleague.
The lady also dedicated her certificate to her late friend, who impacted her educational journey at UNIBEN.
Many who came across the post congratulated the lady and reacted to her open letter to her late friend.
