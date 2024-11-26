A Nigerian woman visited her daughter overseas and went with plenty of foodstuffs and half carton of attachments and curls

Her daughter excitedly took to social media to showcase all the items her mum brought for her and got people talking

People marvelled at the items from Nigeria and commended the lady's mother, while others made funny comments

A young lady, @__callme_michyluxury_, has shown her followers on TikTok all the things her mum brought from Nigeria for her.

The lady based overseas made a video of each of the items as she expressed joy about her mum's gesture.

Her mum took the foodstuffs to her from Delta. Photo Credit: (@__callme_michyluxury_)

She said her mum brought them from Delta, Nigeria. The items included half carton of attachments and curls.

Her mum also brought two cartons of milo and milk, three bags of crayfish, tomato paste and sauce, five bags of smoked fish, three packs of kilishi and seasoning.

The lady's display elicited mixed reactions, with some netizens funnily seeking to visit her.

People react to the foodstuffs

Hennessy 🦋 said:

"Na to open shop remain oh."

oluwaferanmi😘 said:

"You’re so lucky 🥰…. This is money o and it’s so thoughtful of her."

Chlowayyy🧎🏾‍♀️💗 said:

"Make I forward this video to my mama."

loveiswicked41 said:

"Let me come and visit you now."

Bky😘 said:

"Saying thank you mummy on your behalf."

#ÇHÎÑËÑYË# said:

"I'm sure if my mom had she would definitely do more."

Elijah said:

"You said from Nigeria i being think say you dey naija make you come carry me so I can come for vacation."

Alice Benjamin said:

"My mummy no go see this oooh na to beg me 2k everyday she sabi."

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a lady in the UK had bought plenty of foodstuffs and sent them to Nigeria.

Dubai-based lady packs Nigerian foodstuffs

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a lady based in Dubai had packed foodstuffs from Nigeria back to her base.

According to the happy lady, she felt so glad to return to her base with the African foodstuffs she had been missing in Dubai. The lady, identified as @motbazz on TikTok, showcased how she packaged the foodstuffs neatly in a box and everything weighed 60 kg.

While making the video, she brought out the foodstuffs one after the other and showed them to her viewers with pride. Amongst the foodstuffs included five litres of palm oil in a carton, yam, water yam, beans, tiger nut, spices, pineapple, mangoes, snail, crayfish, dry fish, etc.

Source: Legit.ng