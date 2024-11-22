A Nigerian lady has shared what happened after she rendered help to an elderly man at a bus stop

It appeared he got her number as she posted her WhatsApp chats with the man, who claimed he is 34

The lady's WhatsApp chats with the man has sent social media users into a frenzy, with some people marvelling at his audacity

A lady, @aliceile8, has posted the messages she received from an elderly man whom she assisted at a bus stop.

The elderly man, identified as Ralph, messaged her on WhatsApp to show his feelings for her.

"Why sir? I am just 34yrs. Just celebrated my birthday last month October 24th," one of his messages to her read.

All efforts by the lady to make him disinterested proved abortive. The man told her he would like to marry her and had mentioned it to his mother.

He told her he lost his wife during delivery. The man didn't like that she addressed him with the "sir" title. Their chats have caused a stir online.

Read their chats below:

Mixed reactions trailed their chats

Evangelist gbasgbos said:

"Waiting be this?"

floxy💜fresh said:

"What the lord as join together, let wetin dem they talk again."

Amal❣️:hope said:

"Wait you be chef …..na so so come and cook for me I dey see."

AFFY 🌸 || VA || Lifestyle said:

"Ahhhhh! It’s the cooking for me o.. no fear at al."

Similoluwa🇳🇬🇨🇦 said:

"With all the pepper soup thing in Naija, he still no fear stranger stew."

airstar✨✨ said:

"He is not even scared to ask you to come and cook for him. He is also trying to love bomb you."

papi sugar said:

"Hmm the command is red flag for and I hardly see please in his request."

