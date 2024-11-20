A Nigerian woman who relocated to the United Kingdom with her family said she saved £7,500 (N15.9 million) while applying for dependent visas

According to the mum of four, she almost paid someone to do the visa application for her but decided to do it herself

Using her device, the mum did the applications herself and shared how much was spent and how long it took the visas to be out

A mum residing in the UK with her family has shared how she saved £7,500 (N15.9 million) on cost of applying for dependent visas for her family.

The mum, @vinelbrands, revealed she had initially wanted to pay someone £1,500 (N3.1 million) to help with the visa applications for each of her kids but changed her mind.

@vinelbrands said she chose to do it herself despite having doubt and fear, and her courage and effort paid off.

How long her family's dependent visas took

The mum of four said she applied for the visas with her device and spent less than £2,000 only on biometrics and visa application fees.

She further said it did not take up to two weeks before their visas came out. Her story shared on TikTok read:

"In 2022, I almost paid someone £1500 to apply for each of my children's dependents visa to the UK.

"I have four kids plus my husband making it five dependents. I would have paid £7500 for all their visa applications.

"Little did I know I could do it myself from my device and in the comfort of my home.

"I did it anyways amidst the doubt and fear. We ended up spending less than £2000 only on visa application fees and biometrics.

"It didn't take up to two weeks and all the visas were approved."

Mum's story on dependent visa generates reactions

jennyama said:

"Na so dem call £3000 service charge oh for switching (family of 7) no so I carry my laptop apply for me and Oga (priority) it came out the next day, then apply for my kids. We spent £3000 in all."

Nkem said:

"I did mine, my husband and son's own with my phone and all got granted."

Sadiyaidris said:

"I even apply for my own visa ,and applied for my whole family ,biometrics Wednesday ,visa approved Thursday 🥰🥰who day give agent money now,hard earned money."

Zaphira world said:

"Seriously that’s how I applied for my spouse visa myself and I got it standard just 3 weeks people that even paid for priority."

chefMabel said:

"But it is stated on the Uk website dependent fee is £1846 minus health care surcharge, so how did you use just £2000 for five persons."

haryorcha said:

"I did my daughters dependant visa myself in the UK went for capturing and visa approved and successful less than 24 hrs after capture I couldn't believe it."

