The UK government has postponed its plan to increase the salary threshold for family visa application

The new government wants an ongoing review by the Migration Advisory Committee (MAC) to be completed

Home Secretary Yvette Cooper confirmed the current £29,000 threshold will stay in place until the review is done

The United Kingdom's proposed increase of the family visa threshold from £29,000(about N47 million) to £38,700 (about N80 million) has been suspended.

Home Secretary Yvette Cooper announced the decision on behalf of the new government, noting there will be no further changes until a review is completed.

The review assesses whether the 'right balance' is currently between 'respect for family life' and the 'economic wellbeing of the UK'.

Family Visa salary threshold

In December 2023, Rishi Sunak, the former Prime Minister, as part of efforts to reduce record immigration figures, revealed that from 2025, Nigerians and other foreigners looking to bring family members to the country must earn at least £38,700.

When Sunak first unveiled plans to hike the minimum income level for sponsoring foreign spouse or partner visas, he faced claims that he was 'putting a price on love'.

However, the new administration has decided to delay the implementation of the proposed increase until a comprehensive review of the family visa policy is conducted by the Migration Advisory Committee (MAC).

Review on family visa threshold

Home Secretary Yvette Cooper stated:

“The Minimum Income Requirement is currently set at £29,000, and there will be no further changes until the MAC review is complete.

"The Family Immigration Rules, including the Minimum Income Requirement, must balance respect for family life with ensuring the UK’s economic wellbeing.”

Cooper, however, said that the new government plans to shift its approach to legal migration, prioritising local workforce skills before recruiting from abroad.

