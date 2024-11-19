A man went viral after he was filmed watching Cocomelon cartoon with his son in his living room

The man sang the nursery rhymes in the carton with so much confidence as his son watched the television

To the admiration of many, a man was filmed watching Cocomelon cartoon with his young son.

His son was seated in a toy car while he mounted a mini bike in the seating room.

Man sings as he watches cocomelon with his son. Photo: cliffordadadedadzie

Source: TikTok

In the funny video shared by @cliffordadadedadzie on TikTok, the young man sang along with the cartoon.

He confidently sang the nursery rhymes as his son watched on.

The man captioned the video:

“The work no easy.”

Watch the video below:

Reactions as man watches Cocomelon cartoon with his son

Many who came across the video shared how they also watch cartoons because of the little children around them.

Legit.ng compiled some of the comments.

@Tracy said:

"Mine refused to watch cocomelon and these ones he'll said mummy I want killer bean and spider man as at age 2 oooo."

@holla unique said:

"The funniest thing is that coco melon has millions of subscribers and non of their subscriber has a phone or do subscription,"

Yäã~ Kø~ñà~dů said:

"Hmmm because of this I can boldly say no one can challenge me when it comes to cocomelon songs."

October 19th said:

"If woman nor fit humble u, children go humble u."

@J~arin said:

"I go greet my aunty for a week omo na coco melon all of watch till I commot o."

Source: Legit.ng