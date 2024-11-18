A young Nigerian man has gone viral on social media after showing off his newly completed house

In a video shared on TikTok, he displayed how the building project took place from the starting point till the final look

Social media users who came across the video did not hesitate to congratulate him for the great work in the comments

A Nigerian man's achievement in building his dream home from scratch has earned him accolades on social media.

In the clip, the young man shows the moment he started the construction from the beginning to its completion.

The video, shared on TikTok by @mbazuchukwudi, gave a glimpse into the young man's journey as he transformed a vacant plot into a beautiful residence.

Man expresses gratitude over completed house

The video showed the house's beginning stage to its completed phase and the beautiful exterior.

His caption confirmed his gratitude towards his accomplishment, as he said he was forever grateful to God for his new home.

He said:

"Congratulations on my first house. God is wonderful. Just say congratulations."

Reactions as man proudly shows off house

Viewers who came across the TikTok video praised the man's effort, filling the comments section with praises.

Others also "tapped" into his achievement and wished the same for themselves,

@chiomanancy516 said:

"congratulations ,I have received the grace to complete mine in Jesus name Amen."

@Morrison said:

"congratulations. Next year nor go pass Me."

@Destiny said:

"Congratulations my blood more to come family."

@Proudly celestial born said:

"Congrats dear more to come."

@Bella08121278 said:

"Congratulations. Mine is coming soon."

