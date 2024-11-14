A Nigerian man has received accolades from netizens after showing off his newly built bungalow

In a video, he revealed the transformation of the fine house from the beginning stage until its current stage

Social media users who came across the video did not hesitate to congratulate him in the comments section

A Nigerian man's achievement in building his dream home from scratch has earned him praises on social media.

The proud homeowner shared an inspiring video documenting the transformation of his bungalow from its inception to the current stage.

Man shows off house under construction

In the video posted by payment5648 on TikTok, he offered a glimpse into the hard work that went into creating the fine abode.

Viewers were treated to a step-by-step visual narrative, showing the evolution of the building site from a vacant plot to a beautifully designed home in its final stage.

Netizens were quick to shower the man with congratulatory messages, filling the comments section with words of praise and encouragement.

Reactions as man shows off house

Many TikTok users expressed admiration for his hard work and dedication to owning a house.

@Ben Francis said:

"Congratulations I tap from your grace may dis kind of congratulations reach me."

@City boy collection said:

"Zero Belt Thousand Trousers:Congrats bro, God is really working perfectly."

@qrulla said:

"Congratulations bro. May God do am for us."

@DMX MONEY said:

"Congratulations to you bro, but na the parts I dey sell in case I also do conversion too."

@Jamey sankey said:

"God if only you can do this for me. I see your blessings on others when will mine be."

@kingsleystephen82 stated:

"Am seeing my own house soon bro congratulations more wins to us."

@alexdairo0 reacted:

"A big congratulations."

@Tobago added:

"Big congratulations my bro."

Man builds fine mansion in 6 months

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian man who completed his house to taste has shown people its grand interior that was painted white.

The house's interior and exterior had proper lighting that matched the painting of the house, giving it class.

