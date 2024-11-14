A Nigerian man said he moved to the UK in 2021 and now, his life has become better after he settled there

The man said it was the same job he was doing in Nigeria that he still maintained in the UK after relocation

He made a post to celebrate his success after he bought a car and also became a landlord in the Uk

A UK-based man shared the testimony of how his life has changed after he relocated to the country.

According to the man, he moved to the UK three years ago, and his life has not remained the same.

The man has become successful in the UK. Photo credit: X/Intrepid RN.

Source: Twitter

In a post he shared on X, Intrepid RN said he maintained the same job he was doing in Nigeria after he arrived in the UK.

Intrepid said he is now a car owner, and he has also bought a house, making him a landlord in the UK.

His words:

"Just over 3 years down the line. I have access to a brand new car, and now the latest Landlord. Help me thank the Almighty for the achievements. Same job, same qualifications, just different location. God bless the United Kingdom. God bless Nigeria."

See his post below:

Reactions as man succeeds abroad

@Lord_of_Nigeria said:

"This is lovely. Nigeria is a joke."

@Irunnia_ said:

"In just 3 years? If you were here with us, you would have been tweeting National Grid have fallen. Nigeria is a dream killer."

@AfamDeluxo said:

"Again, go and flourish. Continue to flourish. The ronus that dragged you in 2021 are still begging on this app."

@ani_berny said:

"I'm so happy for you. Congrats you escaped a hell hole indeed."

@McCartney000 said:

"Waiting for someone to say you bought the house on mortgage and the car is on finance and your response should be “if e easy do am."

Same man told Nigeria bye-bye

Recall that the same young Nigerian man shared a photo of his arrival in the UK and many could not stop telling him how lucky he was.

When people said that he was too quick to tell the country goodbye, the young man said he tweeted after he got to his destination.

As some tweeps tried to dampen his joy, they got befitting responses from others who wished the immigrant well.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng