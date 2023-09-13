A lady said her husband was secretly seeing another woman, and she found out after peeping into his phone

She said her husband fell asleep while chatting with the side chick, and she bumped into him with the phone in his hand

She took the phone and went through the chats and discovered that the side chick was her husband's colleague at work

A lady used a simple strategy to stop a side chick who her husband was seeing.

The lady, Akanbi Semilore, narrated the story while responding to a tweet, and she said she peeped into her husband's mobile phone.

According to her, her husband came back from work and was chatting with the side chick, but unfortunately for him, he fell asleep when the chat was ongoing.

His wife bumped into him and took the phone away. While going through the chats, she saw that the side chick was her husband's colleague at work.

Lady stops side chick with simple strategy

To solve the problem, she replaced her husband's DP with her own, holding their child.

Her words:

"My husband was seeing his colleague in his office. He probably lied to her he's single. He came back, ate his dinner and slept off while chatting. Changed his WhatsApp profile picture to my picture carrying his baby and went to bed. Man came back the next day and rejected my food."

She said their marriage has since waxed stronger for 15 years.

Twitter users react as lady checks her husband's Whatsapp

@Msmenalicious said:

"Omo coming to Twitter to tell strangers your husband cheated on you while you were nursing a baby and still waxing strong in the marriage is a bold thing. Well done."

@Ifeade_Lu commented:

"You could have kept this to yourself."

@Maliqifeoluwa said:

"You actually brought your husband cheating to Twitter."

@NwaforPatrick commented:

"This is a non-violent way of solving a cheating husband problem, very smart."

