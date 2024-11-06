A married lady came online to share the 'job' description that her husband gave to her after they got married

She said it was the first gift her husband had given to her in their marriage and it had intrigued a lot of netizens

According to the job tag which she posted on X, her husband named her the director of unnecessary and special projects

A man has given his wife a funny interesting job description, which is a trending micro-blogging platform, X.

The lady who got the job offer from her husband described it as the first gift she was getting from him in their marriage.

The man named his wife a director of special projects. Photo credit: X/@Amakaanne.

The lady, Amaka, posted the job description, which came with a tag which she also shared on X.

According to Amaka's husband, his wife is the director of unnecessary and special projects.

The inscription on the tag reads:

"Director of unnecessary and special projects."

Many people who saw the post laughed in the comment section while others described it as an important duty for a man to give to his wife.

See the post below:

Reactions as man gives his wife a job

@C_CDon said:

"Director is a senior role ooo. It normally comes with a Landcruiser, driver, cook, laundry man and luarterly allowance. I hope he is up to date with these."

@Smiley_OTIA said:

"Congratulations on your appointment, I hope this position comes with an office and an official car with multiple allowances."

@estherannuduma said:

"Hang it in front of your bedroom door."

@Lady_Meansie said:

"Sebi it is director position. Make sure the salary matches."

@Gracebal0 said:

"A man with a great sense of humour."

@MthunziLKDwanya said:

"Your husband is a great thinker and of course knows that you haven’t retired as a troublemaker."

Lady gets a letter from her husband

Meanwhile, a lady shared the content of a letter she got from her husband, and it is trending on social media.

The woman said she was surprised when she got the letter from her man and she quickly opened it.

However, when she opened it, what she saw made her laugh, and people also joined in the laughter after she posted it.

