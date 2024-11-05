Nigerian social media activist VeryDarkMan, widely known as Vincent Otse Martins, has shared his plans for Nigerian should he become a powerful person in the country

In a TikTok Live clip, the social media personality was seen speaking about the things he would do if he were president

VDM's list drew the attention of so many online users and his fans, who shared their thoughts on his comments

Nigerian social media activist and commentator VeryDarkBlack, whose real name is Martin Vincent Otse, has ignited reactions online following his recent TikTok Live clip.

The controversial but outspoken internet personality revealed that if he were to attain a position of power in Nigeria, many things would not be happening.

He touches on the fact that the number of churches and mosques will drastically reduce while adding that there must be several industries that would cater to the unemployment situation, attacking the youths of the country.

The video has been making the rounds since VDM released it, and while many agreed with him, others shared their contrasting opinions.

@altesenee__:

"Correction please, mosques are not built to generate income, mosques are bulit strictly for prayers."

@allahkwa_news:

"You're correct VDM stop churches mosque shrine and all as you talk employments must rampant VDM FOR PRESIDENT."

@christian_anyanwu1:

"Some politicians wey get this kind mindset them kpai them as well vdm talk Small small small eg."

@saintpeacefulmind:

"Religion one of our biggest problem in this country."

@agbaje_moore.33:

"Imagination wan kill VDM."

@skippyfunds:

"The attention una deh find una no go see am but yet let it be known that that why people like him will never attain such level."

@clean_coinx:

"God no go give u power in."

