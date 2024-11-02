Man Visits Son Schooling at Air Force Institute of Technology, Discovers He's Grown Taller Than Him
- A Nigerian man, Moses Amiebenomo, has shared something interesting he noticed about his son's physique
- The man had visited his son, who was admitted into the Air Force Institute of Technology, Kaduna and was amazed by his physique
- Mixed reactions trailed a picture of the man and his grown son, with some saying his son will still grow taller
A dad, Moses Amiebenomo, known on TikTok as Celebrity Carpenter, visited his son, Chisom, at the university and was stunned by his physique.
According to Moses, it was not up to two months before Chisom left home to pursue his university education.
Moses shared a picture of himself and Chsiom on TikTok and marvelled that the boy had grown taller than him. Words layered on his TikTok post read:
"I visited my son in the university and found out he's now as tall as me, maybe taller.
"Chisom it's not up to 2 months you left for college."
Moses jocularly said he might reduce his son's allowance.
"I think I will cut his allowance, he’s eating too much!" Moses wrote.
Watch his video below:
Nigerians react to the man's post
Chicago$100 said:
"No vex sir, he go still pass you well."
Dan Singyong said:
"Waaaa carbon copy. So Dalta State the also use Chisom.?"
Blacdiamond83 said:
"Sir , ur Son is still growing."
shalom stitches ✂️🛍️ said:
"No na he needs more."
king Nadiz said:
"How many children you get self?"
destinypatrick596 said:
"Start wearing high heels."
The Celebrity Pastor said:
"🙏Don't cut is sir.... Thanks to God Almighty that you are able to do more for your son. your dad did his best for you... No disrespect sir."
In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a boy was emotional as his mother paid him a surprise visit.
Military dad surprises son at school
Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a military dad had paid a surprise visit to his son at school.
In a video of their reunion, the boy had no idea his father had returned home. While taking a photo with a teacher in front of an open doorway, the boy's dad suddenly appeared behind him and quietly posed for the shot.
Tyler only realised that his dad had made a surprise cameo in his photo while reviewing it. He was confused after seeing his dad in the photo and looked behind him but saw an empty doorway, Yahoo reported. It was when Tyler's attention was focused on the phone screen again that his dad slowly inched his way closer to his son, who then turned back and rushed into his arms.
