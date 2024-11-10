A young man has shared a captivating video via his TikTok account showing the most beautiful girl in his class

While sharing the clip, the young man noted that the girl has a shy personality and is finer in person

Social media users who watched the lovely video gushed over her beauty and skin colour in the comments section

A video shared by a young man on TikTok has taken the internet by storm, showcasing the beauty of his classmate.

The clip, which quickly went viral, revealed the striking features of the light-skinned girl, leaving viewers in awe.

Man gushes over pretty classmate

Posted by @iamprincefavor on TikTok, the video first captured the girl sitting pretty in class with her mates.

In his caption, he described the girl as shy and humble, with a beauty that surpasses her online presence.

"Meet the prettiest girl in my class. She's so shy. She's finer in person," he said.

Reactions as man flaunts prettiest classmate

TikTok users flooded the comments section with admiration for the girl's captivating smile, flawless skin, and effortless elegance.

Many praised her natural beauty, while others commended the man for showing her in a respectful and appreciative manner.

@ebony black14 asked:

"Is she your crush?"

@user3347811037075 said:

"She looks like adesuwa."

@RonnyDee said:

"Some ppl are fine on video than in person, while ppl like me are less fine in video but we draw attention in real life."

@Annabel Favour said:

"I’m not photogenic. I no still fine in person na 100lvl angel just create me."

@Justina said:

"Na only you don talk true for all the school most beautiful girl trend wey I don see."

@motombibetilia said:

"Our wife mami Pauline give us date for the wedding."

@Ego Oma said:

"Na so e dey start, after 5 years now we go see “what is soulmate”. She is too pretty."

@Cutiebae said:

"I think this dude was my former school mate in OLABICOL or CCAS and the girl school mate in GBHS Nylon Brazzaville."

@Godspower IG said:

"She come still get ynash joiin. If na your crush make move and enjoy every moment cause time wait for nobody."

@Viviansweetlife1 added:

"Abeg na only me nor fine 4 real life I be photogenic."

