Mixed reactions have trailed the WhatsApp message a Nigerian lady received from her rich boyfriend

According to the lady, people think dating a rich man is a flex until he makes a financial request they can't afford

In the text, her rich boyfriend needed quick financial assistance and the money he requested shocked people

A Nigerian lady, @44.fish, has caused an uproar over the huge amount of money her rich boyfriend urgently demanded she help him with.

@44.fish stated that people think dating a rich man is something to brag about.

He needed her to send him N2.4 million. Photo Credit: Guillermo Spelucin, TikTok/@44.fish

Source: Getty Images

But they soon wake up to reality when their rich boyfriend makes a financial demand they can't afford.

Rich boyfriend seeks financial assistance

Via TikTok, she posted a financial request her rich boyfriend made to her on WhatsApp. In the text, he told her to send N2.4 million to his Kuda account as his Zenith bank account had problems.

He said he needed the money to pay a furniture guy. The text read:

"Baby I was calling you to help me send 2.4 million to my kuda my zenith is having network issues, the furniture guy is here with me at the office for his deposit so he could come fix them for you tomorrow. I love you."

The lady said she eventually sent him the money, which he later returned.

View the message her rich boyfriend sent her here.

Netizens in frenzy over her boyfriend's request

Peace_chi said:

"Ahhh!! That wouldn’t be a problem, I’d send from the money he’s been giving me ooo, I don’t lavish money. But he’s gon swear to pay back."

ashake said:

"Ahhh 😂make I just dey save up so stalwart I can send half of whatever he ask for."

• ANTI~SOCIAL • 😑🥷 said:

"Yall saying na who deposit go withdraw. You fit deposit tomorrow own down make she still no get. You never meet girls wey no fit chop remain."

Vivian said:

"If he is depositing huge sum of money while can’t I help me out in this situation."

Darkie said:

"So u can’t help your man or how ?? Even if you don’t have the full money give what you have."

Olawunmi Toluwase Og said:

"My question be say shey him don credit you that kind money before?"

Esther❤️✨ said:

"For him to ask You such amount that’s means money wey he don send pass the 2.4."

Source: Legit.ng